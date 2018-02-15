It’s been a pleasure getting to know the Team at GET QURIOUS. Their dedication to developing an interactive learning experience for children is obvious. Their products not only provide hours of fun for children, but also encourage kids to engage with their environment beyond their digital devices. It’s great to see a company so focused on helping children develop their cognitive and social skills in such a fun way!

I think it's great when designers develop products that allow users to add their own creative flair and see their work in more than just the digital realm. Thanks to the fabulous team at Get Qurious, we now have this wonderful maker box.

I have both the Get Qurious Maker Box and Explorer Box for my son and he loves it! Get Qurious is the perfect way to introduce my son to the amazing things technology can do by bringing each Get Qurious Box to life using the Augmented Reality App! I love that the 4-in-1 games included in each box engages my son and uses S.T.E.A.M. Learning! As a parent, I'm looking for educational products for my kids that they can use and not grow tired of in just a few weeks. With Get Qurious, I know that my son will be playing this one year from now and even two years because Get Qurious grows with your child. I highly recommend this to all my fellow parents because there are too few affordable educational products like Get Qurious out there!