Unlock the magic with a new way to play

What is GET QURIOUS?
GET QURIOUS educational toys and games sparks children’s curiosity, imagination, and discovery as they create stories, assemble puzzles, role-play, or engage in other age-appropriate games and activities that encourage STEM / STREAM learning –
Science Technology Reading Engineering Art Math
Mom and her three kids sitting in their living room playing the treasure hunt activity from the Explorer Box.
The Magic of Augmented Reality

Each GET QURIOUS set of Educational toys & games come with a Augmented Reality app magically that brings the physical activities to life! Children can play with the activities on their own, but exciting new animations pop up when they scan them with their mobile device. Kids can build-a- story and read along with the animated screens, put on a mask and record their own versions of a story, create many different, colorful 3D animations with their puzzle selections, and play 3D discovery and adventure games in brilliant 360° worlds!

What Comes with a GET QURIOUS box?

As an example, inside our GET QURIOUS Space Explorer box are colorful sets of cards and masks, plus Treasure Hunt mats for children to play – on their own, or with others. When they combine these activities with a corresponding GET QURIOUS Augmented Reality app, countless different variations of their stories, puzzles, and games come to life in brilliant 3D animation!

This is the app icon for the Explorer Box, showing Manu the Meerkat flying on a space ship.

FREE Augmented Reality App!

What's in the box?
Info Box Overlay Image
Build a Story
By choosing different character, space ship, planet, and ‘problem’ cards, children can build numerous variations to a story, then read along or listen as the tale unfolds. Children learn about helping others on their imaginary space journeys!
Info Box Overlay Image
Mask Play
Role-playing provides endless hours of fun as children put on different masks, then record their voices for play-back. There’s even an audio-mixer to create silly-sounding variations of their own voices!
Info Box Overlay Image
Build a Spaceship
Children can choose 4 different cards for building their spaceship, scan them with the corresponding Augmented Reality App, then blast off into space to maneuver safely away from asteroids in their exciting 3D space adventures.
Info Box Overlay Image
Treasure Hunt 3D Game
Children can play together as they find fantasy artifacts hidden in the brilliant 3D planetary worlds. As children turn around in a circle while moving their mobile device, they can explore the planet from any angle. There are numerous artifacts to find in each of the four 360 degree colorful terrains!
How it works
Open The Box
Four or more fun activities will engage a child and spark their imagination while playing alone, or with others.
Download The App
Bring all the physical activities to life for hours more fun with colorful 3D animations! Find the corresponding GET QURIOUS Augmented Reality App in the Apple Store on your iOS device.
Play With App
Open the app, and choose an activity from the Menu Screen. Follow the directions for selecting and scanning the appropriate elements, then see them magically animate. Choose different elements to scan, and get new variations to the stories and games each time!
The Value of Play

Educators and child experts believe in the importance of children playing by themselves and with others. Quality playtime sparks children’s imaginations and allows them to safely discover the world around them. GET QURIOUS educational toys & games helps them in all these developmental areas:

  • Whole brain thinking
    Puzzles allow children to think both logically and creatively as they problem solve and learn visual-spatial reasoning.
  • Imaginative & Pretend play
    Wearing masks and role-playing is an active way to stimulate children's imagination and enhance their social development by encouraging cooperation, listening, and taking turns.
  • Multi modal learning
    Playing with all the different GET QURIOUS activities increases children's ability to learn through visual and audio senses, as well as their sense of touch.
  • Motor skill development
    Putting together puzzles and scanning cards help children to build motor skills and hand-eye coordination. These are vital for tasks such as writing, as well as developing problem solving and cognitive skills.
How Do I Buy GET QURIOUS?

Get Qurious Maker Box & Explorer Box can be purchased from our online store, and we are also accepting Pre-Orders for our Nature Box & Adventure Box.

Single Box Purchase

Maker Box
ONLY $19.99
Explorer Box
ONLY $19.99
Nature Box
Expected: Feb 15, 2018
Learn more
Adventure Box
Expected: March 30, 2018
Also Available At These Amazing Retail Stores

What People Are Saying About Us
It’s been a pleasure getting to know the Team at GET QURIOUS. Their dedication to developing an interactive learning experience for children is obvious. Their products not only provide hours of fun for children, but also encourage kids to engage with their environment beyond their digital devices. It’s great to see a company so focused on helping children develop their cognitive and social skills in such a fun way!
Katherine Travis, PhD
Stanford University
I think it's great when designers develop products that allow users to add their own creative flair and see their work in more than just the digital realm. Thanks to the fabulous team at Get Qurious, we now have this wonderful maker box.
Erin Klein, Educator
Chicago, Illinois
I have both the Get Qurious Maker Box and Explorer Box for my son and he loves it! Get Qurious is the perfect way to introduce my son to the amazing things technology can do by bringing each Get Qurious Box to life using the Augmented Reality App! I love that the 4-in-1 games included in each box engages my son and uses S.T.E.A.M. Learning! As a parent, I'm looking for educational products for my kids that they can use and not grow tired of in just a few weeks. With Get Qurious, I know that my son will be playing this one year from now and even two years because Get Qurious grows with your child. I highly recommend this to all my fellow parents because there are too few affordable educational products like Get Qurious out there!
Katriza Luna
Mommy Engineering
Every waking moment since the Little Explorers box arrived on our doorstep has been filled with space-tastic fun and imagination! This isn't just an app and some extras, it's hours of fun, wiggle time and imaginative play wrapped up in an incredibly cute little package. My four year old daughter and I are HOOKED!
Cara Huff
Raising Kinley
Featured Reviews
