Unlock the magic with a new way to play
Each GET QURIOUS set of Educational toys & games come with a Augmented Reality app magically that brings the physical activities to life! Children can play with the activities on their own, but exciting new animations pop up when they scan them with their mobile device. Kids can build-a- story and read along with the animated screens, put on a mask and record their own versions of a story, create many different, colorful 3D animations with their puzzle selections, and play 3D discovery and adventure games in brilliant 360° worlds!
As an example, inside our GET QURIOUS Space Explorer box are colorful sets of cards and masks, plus Treasure Hunt mats for children to play – on their own, or with others. When they combine these activities with a corresponding GET QURIOUS Augmented Reality app, countless different variations of their stories, puzzles, and games come to life in brilliant 3D animation!
Educators and child experts believe in the importance of children playing by themselves and with others. Quality playtime sparks children’s imaginations and allows them to safely discover the world around them. GET QURIOUS educational toys & games helps them in all these developmental areas:
-
Whole brain thinkingPuzzles allow children to think both logically and creatively as they problem solve and learn visual-spatial reasoning.
-
Imaginative & Pretend playWearing masks and role-playing is an active way to stimulate children's imagination and enhance their social development by encouraging cooperation, listening, and taking turns.
-
Multi modal learningPlaying with all the different GET QURIOUS activities increases children's ability to learn through visual and audio senses, as well as their sense of touch.
-
Motor skill developmentPutting together puzzles and scanning cards help children to build motor skills and hand-eye coordination. These are vital for tasks such as writing, as well as developing problem solving and cognitive skills.
Get Qurious Maker Box & Explorer Box can be purchased from our online store, and we are also accepting Pre-Orders for our Nature Box & Adventure Box.
Single Box Purchase
Also Available At These Amazing Retail Stores
Get coupons, special promotions, additional kids’ games and activities, plus our newest product updates!